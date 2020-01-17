Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $574,800.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04.

On Monday, November 11th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.97 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

