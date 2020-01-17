Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $670,548.56 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $670,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,903,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,792,363.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 968.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

