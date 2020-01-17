Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 20,044 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $812,383.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

