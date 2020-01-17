Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $436,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $396,342.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.09 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 169.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

