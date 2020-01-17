Insider Selling: Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) Insider Sells 33,321,870 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) insider Robert W. Duggan sold 33,321,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £7,330,811.40 ($9,643,266.77).

Shares of SUMM opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.67 ($0.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.27.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

