Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) PT Raised to C$31.00

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:IMP opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. Intermap Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.