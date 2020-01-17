Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Sells $1,000,500.00 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IQV opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $122.55 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

