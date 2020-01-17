iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $209.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.74 and a 12 month high of $209.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

