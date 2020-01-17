iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 469,721 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,385,000 after acquiring an additional 894,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

