iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.