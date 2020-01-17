iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,764,000 after acquiring an additional 438,313 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,685,000 after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

