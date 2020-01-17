iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

