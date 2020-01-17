JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($10.39).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

LON:JD opened at GBX 879.84 ($11.57) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 425.80 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 859.20 ($11.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 809.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 713.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

