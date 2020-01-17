Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Bala now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

