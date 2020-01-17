Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Radius Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Radius Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

