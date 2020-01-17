JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

JRONY stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.