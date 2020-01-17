Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Broderick Brian C’s 5th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

