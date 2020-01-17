Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

