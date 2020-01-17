Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.