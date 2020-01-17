Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Acquires £19,952.45 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 18,305 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £19,952.45 ($26,246.32).

JEFI stock opened at GBX 109.75 ($1.44) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107.56 ($1.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.33.

Get Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

About Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.