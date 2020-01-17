Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $312,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $191,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.