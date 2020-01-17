Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €605.10 ($703.60) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €571.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €506.32.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

