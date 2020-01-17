KeyCorp Comments on A. O. Smith Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Shares of AOS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after buying an additional 196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,003,000 after buying an additional 274,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

