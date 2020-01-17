KeyCorp Comments on Cardlytics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 28,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,206.35. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,444 shares of company stock valued at $23,876,049. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

