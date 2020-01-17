Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,336 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

