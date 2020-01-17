Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.84 ($7.95).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO opened at €5.82 ($6.77) on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.14 and a 200-day moving average of €5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.