Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €39.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €39.40 ($45.81) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

