Kristine Anderson Sells 5,112 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

