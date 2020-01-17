Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,070 ($14.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 990 ($13.02). Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 981.40 ($12.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 878.04. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

