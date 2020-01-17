Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.26. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

