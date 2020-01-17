Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Societe Generale cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

LLOY opened at GBX 57.97 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

