Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.86.

TSE:L opened at C$68.05 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$62.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

