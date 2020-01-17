Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.75 and last traded at C$38.75, 610 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.32.

About Logistec (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

