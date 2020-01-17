Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $56.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Luckin Coffee traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 15054774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

