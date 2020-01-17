M. Kraus & Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.