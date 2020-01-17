Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.50. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Manitowoc by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Manitowoc by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

