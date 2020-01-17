Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

