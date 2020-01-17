Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

