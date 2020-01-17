McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $140.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $155.20 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 22019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.