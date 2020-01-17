Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

MTBC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.