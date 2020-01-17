Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 873222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

