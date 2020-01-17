Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kidder Stephen W’s 8th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,880 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 841,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

