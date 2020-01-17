Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.49).

MTO stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Friday. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $486.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

