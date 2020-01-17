Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.51.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.