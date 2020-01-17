Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 4809679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,565,000 after buying an additional 297,026 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.