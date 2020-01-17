Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 94,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

