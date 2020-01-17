Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

