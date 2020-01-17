Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09, approximately 3,527 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20,953.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

