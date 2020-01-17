Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 93 by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 93 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

