New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

XOM stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.